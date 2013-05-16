FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mecom appoints ex-Lehman M&A specialist as chairman
Mecom appoints ex-Lehman M&A specialist as chairman

May 16 (Reuters) - Publishing company Mecom Group Plc said it appointed veteran investment banker Rory Macnamara as non-executive chairman, making Chairman Stephen Davidson chief executive.

Macnamara, currently the chairman of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC, was a managing director at Lehman Brothers UK investment banking until 2001.

Mecom has been cutting jobs and costs and selling assets to ease the impact of sliding advertising rates across all its markets as the print media industry struggles to engage readers in the face of stiff competition from the Internet.

