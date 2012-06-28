UPDATE 1-Mecom gets Norway green light for Edda sale

OSLO, June 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian publisher A-pressen has been given the green light to acquire Edda Media from Mecom after agreeing to the competition regulator’s condition that it sell some of its newspapers.

“The formal takeover will happen on Thursday, and thereby A-pressen will be the owner of Edda Media,” A-pressen said.

A-pressen still needs the approval of the Norwegian Media Authority to be able to hold on to the Edda Media assets, but the transaction with European publisher Mecom will be completed regardless of this.

Shares in Mecom were up 8.5 percent at 0811 GMT.

Loss-making Mecom agreed late last year to sell its profitable Edda Media to A-pressen for 1.73 billion Norwegian crowns ($286.23 million) to cut debt and possibly increase investor returns.

The deal, if approved by Norwegian authorities, would create a stronger Norwegian No.2 to Schibsted, adding Edda Media’s 36 regional newspapers to A-pressen’s portfolio.