Mecom warns again on profit as Dutch ad revenue drags

April 25 (Reuters) - European publishing company Mecom Group Plc said it expects a significant drop in core earnings for the rest of this year due to lower advertising revenue from its Dutch operations.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 1.7 million euros ($2.21 million)lower than the year-ago period, the company said.

Dutch advertising revenue fell 26 per cent in the first quarter, and Mecom warned that the tough Dutch advertising market is expected to continue through 2013.

Netherlands is Mecom’s largest market and contributed about 60 percent to revenue in 2012.

Mecom, which operates in the Netherlands, Denmark and Poland, said earlier this month that its earnings would miss expectations and that it did not expect any improvement in economic conditions and consumer confidence until later this year at the earliest.

Mecom, which owns more than 250 printed titles and 200 websites, said full-year EBITDA was likely to be in a range between 50 million euros and 60 million euros.

Shares in Mecom closed at 40 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. The stock has lost more than half its value since the company warned on profit in early April.