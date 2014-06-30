Belgium's De Persgroep to buy Mecom Group for 196 mln stg

June 30 (Reuters) - European newspaper publisher Mecom Group Plc said it had reached an agreement to sell itself to Belgium-based media group De Persgroep NV for 196 million pounds ($333.5 million).

Under the terms, Mecom shareholders will receive 155 pence in cash apiece, representing a premium of 35 percent to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Rothschild and BNP Paribas were advisers for De Persgroep, while Gleacher Shacklock and Canaccord Genuity advised Mecom on the transaction. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)