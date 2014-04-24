FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Publisher Mecom hurt by fall in Dutch, Danish ad revenue
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
April 24, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Publisher Mecom hurt by fall in Dutch, Danish ad revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - European publishing company Mecom Group Plc said its first-quarter revenue fell due to a decline in advertising revenue in its largest markets - the Netherlands and Denmark.

The company, which publishes regional newspapers such as De Gelderlander and De Stentor in the Netherlands, said advertising revenue fell 27 percent in the three months ended March 31, compared with a fall of 21 percent a year earlier.

Group core earnings - or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - rose by 5.2 million euros ($7.19 million) from a year earlier, helped by a 17 percent fall in costs. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.