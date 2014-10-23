Mecom Group third-quarter core profit falls 12 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - European publishing company Mecom Group Plc reported a 12 percent fall in third-quarter core profit, hurt by a decline in advertising revenue in Denmark and the Netherlands, its largest markets.

The company, which said in June that it had reached an agreement to sell itself to Belgium-based media group De Persgroep NV for 196 million pounds, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 2.4 million euros to 17.6 million euros ($22.3 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Advertising revenue fell 16 percent in the period. ($1 = 0.7907 euro) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)