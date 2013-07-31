FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Publisher Mecom's first-half core earnings fall 15 percent
July 31, 2013 / 6:28 AM / in 4 years

Publisher Mecom's first-half core earnings fall 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - European publishing company Mecom Group Plc’s first-half core earnings fell 15 percent as advertising and subscription revenue, especially in its Dutch operations, continues to drop.

The company, which owns more than 250 printed titles and 200 websites, said it expected 2013 core earnings to be at the upper end of its previous forecast of 50 million euros to 60 million euros.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 31.7 million euros ($42.01 million) in the six months ended June 30 from 37.3 million euros a year earlier.

Total revenue dropped 11 percent to 415.3 million euros. Advertising revenue fell 20 percent to 154 million euros.

