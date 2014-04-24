BRIEF-Mecom Group first-quarter EBITDA 5.2 mln euro higher than last year

April 24 (Reuters) - Mecom Group Plc

* Group EBITDA in Q1 of 2014 was eur 5.2 million higher than in equivalent period in 2013

* Advertising revenue for group was down 27 per cent year-on-year, representing a 13 per cent fall on a pro-forma basis (i.e. Excluding effect of disposals

* In Netherlands, advertising was 20 per cent lower, down 15 per cent on a pro-forma basis

* Danish advertising revenue fell by 38 per cent year-on-year, down 9 per cent on a pro-forma basis

* Group circulation revenue was down 6 per cent, down 2 per cent on a pro-forma basi

* Assuming current trends in dutch advertising continue for rest of year group expects full-year EBITDA to be similar to underlying pro-forma 2013 ebitda of eur 74 million, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))