FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mecom Group first-quarter EBITDA 5.2 mln euro higher than last year
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mecom Group first-quarter EBITDA 5.2 mln euro higher than last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Mecom Group Plc

* Group EBITDA in Q1 of 2014 was eur 5.2 million higher than in equivalent period in 2013

* Advertising revenue for group was down 27 per cent year-on-year, representing a 13 per cent fall on a pro-forma basis (i.e. Excluding effect of disposals

* In Netherlands, advertising was 20 per cent lower, down 15 per cent on a pro-forma basis

* Danish advertising revenue fell by 38 per cent year-on-year, down 9 per cent on a pro-forma basis

* Group circulation revenue was down 6 per cent, down 2 per cent on a pro-forma basi

* Assuming current trends in dutch advertising continue for rest of year group expects full-year EBITDA to be similar to underlying pro-forma 2013 ebitda of eur 74 million, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.