BRIEF-Mecom says Dutch regulator to further probe merger with De Persgroep Publishing

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mecom Group Plc :

* Regulatory update on Dutch merger control process

* Dutch Competition Authority has come to conclusion that proposed transaction requires further investigation

* Proposed merger transaction will require a licence under Dutch competition act ( “DCA”)

* ACM decided that transaction will have no effect on competition in respect of readers market for (national and regional) daily newspapers

* Expect a final decision from ACM by end of year or shortly thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: