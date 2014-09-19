FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mecom says Dutch regulator to further probe merger with De Persgroep Publishing
September 19, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mecom says Dutch regulator to further probe merger with De Persgroep Publishing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mecom Group Plc :

* Regulatory update on Dutch merger control process

* Dutch Competition Authority has come to conclusion that proposed transaction requires further investigation

* Proposed merger transaction will require a licence under Dutch competition act ( “DCA”)

* ACM decided that transaction will have no effect on competition in respect of readers market for (national and regional) daily newspapers

* Expect a final decision from ACM by end of year or shortly thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
