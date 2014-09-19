BRIEF-Mecom says Dutch regulator to further probe merger with De Persgroep Publishing

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mecom Group Plc :
* Regulatory update on Dutch merger control process
* Dutch Competition Authority has come to conclusion that proposed transaction requires further investigation
* Proposed merger transaction will require a licence under Dutch competition act ( “DCA”)
* ACM decided that transaction will have no effect on competition in respect of readers market for (national and regional) daily newspapers
* Expect a final decision from ACM by end of year or shortly thereafter