FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mecom says De Persgroep continues discussions with Dutch merger authorities
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
January 9, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mecom says De Persgroep continues discussions with Dutch merger authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mecom Group Plc

* Regulatory update on Dutch merger control process

* ACM, which is in final stages of its review, has raised a limited number of concerns related to transaction

* De Persgroep continues its discussions with ACM in respect of these remaining concerns

* Mecom and De Persgroep cannot be certain that Dutch merger control condition will have been satisfied before current long stop date of 26 January 2015

* De Persgroep nevertheless remains confident that licence will be granted in near future

* Subject to approval of court, will extend long stop date to 20 February 2015 in event that conditions have not been satisfied or waived before 22 January 2015

* Court hearing will take place on 22 January 2015

* De persgroep publishing will make an announcement prior to 5:00 p.m. On 21 January 2015 in event that all of have been satisfied or waived

* Mecom may seek an extension to long Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.