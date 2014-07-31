FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Meda to acquire Rottapharm for SEK 21.2 billion
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Meda to acquire Rottapharm for SEK 21.2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Meda : * To acquire Rottapharm, says creating a European specialty pharma leader. * Says combined entity will have enhanced scale, reach and profitability with 2013 pro-forma revenue and EBITDA of SEK 18 billion (EUR 1.9 billion). * Says acquisition for SEK 21.2 billion (EUR 2.275 billion) including net debt of SEK 2.8 billion (approx. EUR 300 million) implying an equity value of SEK 18.4 billion (EUR 1.975 billion). * Says cost synergies estimated to be approximately SEK 900 million per annum, with full effect in 2016 . EPS and Cash EPS accretion expected to be in excess of 20% after full integration 2016. Link to press release:

