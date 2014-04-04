FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Meda chairman says firm has had preliminary talks with Mylan - report
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Meda chairman says firm has had preliminary talks with Mylan - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Swedish pharmaceutical firm Meda AB said on Friday it has had preliminary contact with generic drug maker Mylan Inc following a report in the Financial Times that the two are in talks over a deal that would create a $23 billion drug company.

“We have had preliminary contact, that is true. We are going out with a press release on that in the afternoon. More than that I cannot say,” Meda chairman Bert Ake Eriksson was quoted by Swedish news agency Direkt as saying.

The exact value of the deal is unknown but Mylan is likely to pay a “significant” premium to Meda’s market value, a person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

Meda was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.