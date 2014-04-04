FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Meda confirms will make statement later on Friday
April 4, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Sweden's Meda confirms will make statement later on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Swedish drug maker Meda AB confirmed it would release a statement later on Friday following media reports that Mylan Inc is looking to acquire the company.

Asked whether the company plans to release a statement, a company spokeswoman said: “We have said in the afternoon.”

She provided no further details.

Meda’s chairman confirmed to Swedish news agency Direkt earlier on Friday that the company had had preliminary contact with Mylan and would release a statement.

Trading in Meda shares have been halted. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)

