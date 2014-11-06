Meda Q3 core profit higher than expected

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Swedish drug maker Meda posted a higher than expected third-quarter core profit on Thursday and raised its margin outlook for 2014 slightly.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 975 million Swedish crowns ($132.3 million) in the period from a year-ago 874 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 955 million.

Meda stuck to its forecast for full-year sales of around 15 billion crowns but raised the forecast for the EBITDA margin.

Meda expects EBITDA margin to improve slightly compared to full-year 2013, excluding integration costs and other costs associated with the acquisition of Italy’s Rottapharm, completed in October. The prior forecast was for the margin to be line with last year‘s. (1 US dollar = 7.3699 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Rebecka Roos, editing by Daniel Dickson)