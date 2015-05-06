FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drug maker Meda's Q1 core profit higher than expected
May 6, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Drug maker Meda's Q1 core profit higher than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Swedish drug maker Meda posted first-quarter core operating profit above expectations on Wednesday and repeated its outlook for 2015.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.35 billion Swedish crowns ($161.5 million) in the period from a year-ago 1.01 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of five analysts was for EBITDA of 1.25 billion.

EBITDA excluding non-recurring items for the period was 1.40 billion.

At current exchange rates Meda expects 2015 sales of around 20 billion crowns and an improved EBITDA margin compared to 2014. ($1 = 8.3279 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Rebecka Roos, editing by Terje Solsvik)

