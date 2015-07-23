FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drug maker Meda Q2 core profit beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 23, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Drug maker Meda Q2 core profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 23 (Reuters) - Swedish drug maker Meda reported second-quarter core profit well above market expectations on Thursday and stood by its 2015 sales and profitability outlook.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.75 billion crowns ($204 million) from a year-ago 993 million, topping the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 1.49 billion.

Excluding non-recurring items, EBITDA was 1.78 billion.

Like-for-like sales growth was 2 percent. Meda repeated it expects 2015 sales of around 20 billion crowns and an improved EBITDA margin compared to 2014.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.5805 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.