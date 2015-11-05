FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drug maker Meda Q3 core profit beats forecasts
#Healthcare
November 5, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Drug maker Meda Q3 core profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Swedish drug maker Meda reported third-quarter core profit well above market expectations on Thursday and gave a more detailed sales and profitability outlook for 2015.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before non-recurring items rose to 1.67 billion Swedish crowns ($193 million) from a year-ago 980 million, topping the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 1.50 billion.

Meda said it expected a 2015 EBITDA margin of around 32 percent excluding non-recurring items and sales just below 20 billion crowns.

Its previous forecast was for sales of around 20 billion crowns on a constant currency basis compared to 2014, and a higher core profit margin than the 30.6 percent seen last year.

Third quarter like-for-like sales growth was 4 percent compared to 2 percent in the second quarter.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.6310 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

