Swedish drug firm Meda nears deal to sell U.S. business -sources

NEW YORK/STOCKHOLM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Swedish drug firm Meda is nearing a deal to sell its U.S. business after an auction that has attracted rival drug makers as well as private equity firms, people familiar with the matter said.

The sources did not name the bidders or give a value for the business, although one said final offers were in excess of $850 million.

A sale would leave Meda to focus on its larger operations in Europe and faster-growing emerging markets while reducing debt and increasing its fire power for further acquisitions.

Having received final bids for the business last month, a deal could be signed this month, the sources said.

Meda declined to comment.

In the 12 months to the end of September the U.S. business had sales of 3.2 billion Swedish crowns ($374 million). Including debt, Meda had an enterprise value of about three times sales over the same 12 months, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A similar valuation of the U.S. business would imply a price tag of about $1.1 billion.

While Meda has boosted its business in Europe and emerging markets with the acquisition in 2014 of Italy’s Rottapharm, it has remained a minor player in the United States which makes up roughly 16 percent of group sales.

Rothschild, which also advised Meda on the 21.2 billion crown ($2.5 billion) Rottapharm acquisition, is running the sale, the sources said. Rothschild also declined to comment.

After a Bloomberg report in August saying Meda was considering a sale of its U.S. business, the company said in a statement acquisitions and divestments were a natural part of the business model. “Evaluating the U.S. operations is one project,” it said. (Reporting by Carl O‘Donnell and Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Greg Mahlich)