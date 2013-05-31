FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Sun Pharma in talks to buy Sweden's Meda for $5-$6 bln-sources
#Healthcare
May 31, 2013 / 11:51 AM / in 4 years

India's Sun Pharma in talks to buy Sweden's Meda for $5-$6 bln-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Swedish drugmaker Meda AB for between $5 billion and $6 billion to boost its generics business in developed markets, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Meda makes specialty products, over the counter drugs and branded generics - the same areas of focus as Sun Pharma.

Mumbai-based Sun Pharma is India’s most valuable drugmaker and has made a series of acquisitions in the past.

It is in talks with a clutch of banks to raise funds for a possible deal, the sources said, declining to be identified because the talks are not public.

A spokeswoman for Sun Pharma, which has a market value of roughly $20 billion, declined to comment. Meda was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; additional reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Tony Munroe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
