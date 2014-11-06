FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Meda announces terms for rights issue
November 6, 2014
November 6, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Meda announces terms for rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Meda AB

* The terms regarding the rights issue in meda are set

* Says shareholders in meda has preferential right to subscribe for one (1) new share of series a for each ten (10) shares held.

* Says subscription price amounts to sek 61 per share, corresponding to a maximum issue amount of approximately SEK 2,027 million

* Meda’s two largest shareholders, together representing approximately 30 percent of the votes and the capital in Meda, have severally agreed to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares of the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:


