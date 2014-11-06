BRIEF-Meda announces terms for rights issue

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Meda AB

* The terms regarding the rights issue in meda are set

* Says shareholders in meda has preferential right to subscribe for one (1) new share of series a for each ten (10) shares held.

* Says subscription price amounts to sek 61 per share, corresponding to a maximum issue amount of approximately SEK 2,027 million

* Meda's two largest shareholders, together representing approximately 30 percent of the votes and the capital in Meda, have severally agreed to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares of the offering