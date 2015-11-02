FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Pamplona Capital to buy MedAssets for about $1.86 bln
November 2, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Pamplona Capital to buy MedAssets for about $1.86 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - MedAssets Inc, a healthcare analytics provider, agreed on Monday to be acquired by private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management for about $1.86 billion in cash.

Pamplona’s offer of $31.35 per MedAssets share represents a premium of 32 percent to the stock’s closing pricing on Friday.

MedAssets’ shares were up at $30.80 in light premarket trading.

Georgia-based MedAssets helps hospitals and other healthcare service providers cut costs.

MedAssets’ revenue cycle management business, which helps healthcare providers improve net revenue and operations, will be combined with Pamplona-owned Precyse, the private equity firm said.

Pamplona said it would sell MedAssets’ spend and clinical resource management division to healthcare services provider VHA-UHC Alliance once the deal closes, expected in the first quarter of 2016. The division helps manage costs related to clinical trials.

The equity value has been calculated on MedAssets’ 59.3 million shares outstanding as of Sept. 30.

Including debt, the deal is worth about $2.7 billion.

Morgan Stanley and Barclays are Pamplona’s financial advisers, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is the legal adviser.

Goldman Sachs & Co and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc are MedAssets’ financial advisers and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP the legal adviser

MedAssets’ shares closed at $23.68 on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
