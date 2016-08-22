FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Medical Capital Ponzi scheme case ends with $432 mln recovered
August 22, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

Medical Capital Ponzi scheme case ends with $432 mln recovered

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has approved a final judgment against defunct Medical Capital Holdings, ending a 2009 Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing the medical financing company of running a nearly $1 billion Ponzi scheme.

Signed by U.S. District Judge David Carter in Santa Ana, California, on Friday, the judgment includes a largely symbolic $831 million disgorgement, which the court considered satisfied by earlier payouts to defrauded investors in the civil case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bJGseD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
