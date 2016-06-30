FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian group to buy 82.2 pct of Newmont Nusa Tenggara for $2.6 bln
June 30, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Indonesian group to buy 82.2 pct of Newmont Nusa Tenggara for $2.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 30 (Reuters) - An Indonesian group consisting of Arifin Panigoro and Agus Projosasmito has agreed to buy 82.2 percent of Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), which operates Indonesia's second-biggest copper and gold mine, for $2.6 billion.

Indonesian oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Tbk, which was founded by Panigoro, and Projosasmito's AP Investment will control PT Amman Mineral Internasional, Medco said in a statement on Thursday.

Amman Mineral Internasional had bought 56 percent of NNT from a joint venture between U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp and Japan's Sumitomo Corp, according to an earlier statement.

Medco's statement did not disclose who it bought the remaining stake from.

PT Multi Daerah Bersaing, which is owned by Indonesia's PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk and local governments, holds 24 percent of NNT. PT Pukuafu Indah holds 17.8 percent and PT Indonesia Masbaga Investama owns 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

