FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesian government approves Newmont Nusa Tenggara deal - official
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Indonesian government approves Newmont Nusa Tenggara deal - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government has approved an Indonesian investor group's bid to buy control of Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), which operates the country's second-biggest copper and gold mine, a senior official said on Thursday.

"It has been approved. All the documents have met the requirements," Bambang Gatot Ariyono, the director-general of coal and minerals in the Energy Ministry, told reporters.

A consortium consisting of oil and gas tycoon Arifin Panigoro and banker Agus Projosasmito announced in late June that it will spend $2.6 billion to buy 82.2 percent of NNT.

The Indonesian group, under Amman Mineral Internasional, is buying 56 percent of NNT from U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp and Japan's Sumitomo Corp and its partners. It will buy the remaining 26.2 percent from local companies. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.