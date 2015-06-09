FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch digital news kiosk Blendle launches in Germany
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 9, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Dutch digital news kiosk Blendle launches in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 9 (Reuters) - Blendle, the Dutch digital newsstand, said on Tuesday it had begun offering most major German newspapers and magazines on its platform, in its first national market launch outside the Netherlands.

Blendle, founded in 2013, offers readers a way to buy individual articles from an array of sources with a single sign-up.

On Tuesday, the company said more than 30 publications including Bild, Die Welt, Der Spiegel and Sueddeutsche Zeitung were included in the German launch.

Blendle, based in Utrecht, received a $3.8 million investment from the New York Times and German publisher Axel Springer in 2014 to expand internationally.

Its international offerings include the Wall Street Journal, the Economist and the Washington Post. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.