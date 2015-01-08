Bloomberg News senior executive editor Laurie Hays departs

Jan 8 (Reuters) - One of Bloomberg LP’s top news executives, Laurie Hays, is leaving the company following a shake up of the financial information provider’s newsroom leadership in December.

Hays is departing Bloomberg News under “amicable circumstances,” according to a staff memo written by company founder Michael Bloomberg and obtained by Reuters.

“We thank her for her leadership and for all she has done. We will miss her and we wish her well in her future endeavors,” Bloomberg wrote.

Hays, who joined Bloomberg in 2008 after a 23-year career with The Wall Street Journal, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As Bloomberg News senior executive editor, Hays supervised more than a 1,100 reporters and editors and was seen internally as a candidate to succeed founding editor Matthew Winkler as editor in chief.

Bloomberg in December announced he was replacing Winkler with Economist editor-in-chief John Micklethwait, who starts in February.

Bloomberg competes with Reuters’ parent Thomson Reuters Corp in providing news and information to banks, hedge funds and others. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)