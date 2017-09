Dec 9 (Reuters) - Matthew Winkler, editor in chief of Bloomberg News, is stepping down from his role leading the news service and will be succeeded by John Micklethwait, currently editor in chief of The Economist magazine, Bloomberg said on Tuesday.

Winkler was the founding editor of Bloomberg News.

Micklethwait takes over in early 2015, Bloomberg said. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Alden Bentley)