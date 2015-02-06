FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

NBC launches internal probe of anchor Brian Williams-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - NBC launched an internal probe on Friday of “Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams’ claims about his reporting on the Iraqi War in 2003.

In an internal memo NBC News President Deborah Turness told staff that a team has been formed that will be dedicated to gathering the facts. Williams apologized on TV for making a mistake after saying he was in a helicopter that was hit and forced down by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) during the invasion. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Christian Plumb)

