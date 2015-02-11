FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBC News anchor Brian Williams suspended after Iraq misstatement
February 11, 2015

NBC News anchor Brian Williams suspended after Iraq misstatement

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - “NBC Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams has been suspended without pay for six months after admitting last week that a story he told about coming under fire while on a helicopter during the Iraq war was not true, the network said on Tuesday.

“By his actions, Brian has jeopardized the trust millions of Americans place in NBC News,” NBC Universal Chief Executive Steve Burke said in a network statement. “His actions are inexcusable and this suspension is severe and appropriate.” (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)

