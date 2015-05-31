NBC looks to find new role for suspended Brian Williams, CNN says

May 31 (Reuters) - NBC is attempting to find a new role for Brian Williams, one of America’s most prominent television journalists, after suspending him for fabricating a story that he had come under fire on a helicopter during the Iraq war, CNN reported on Sunday.

Williams and NBC are in the middle of “complex negotiations” about a possible role outside the nightly news program that he anchored before the scandal erupted earlier this year, CNN said on its website, citing unidentified sources.

Neither Williams nor a representative of NBC, part of NBCUniversal Inc, could be reached immediately for comment.

Williams, 56, who began anchoring “NBC Nightly News” in 2004, came under heavy scrutiny in late January after telling different versions of a story about being aboard a U.S. military helicopter hit by a rocket-propelled grenade during the first days of the Iraq war in 2003.

He was suspended without pay for six months after he voluntarily took himself off the air in February and NBC News launched an inquiry into his account of the event.

According to CNN’s sources, NBC News chairman Andy Lack is in favor of a new role for Williams if he does not ultimately return to anchoring the nightly news program.

Sources told CNN that Williams and NBC may also reach a financial settlement that would lead to him leaving the network. According to CNN, Williams signed a contract in 2014 with the network worth $10 million a year for five years. (Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee; editing by Digby Lidstone)