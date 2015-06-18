FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspended NBC anchor Brian Williams to break silence in Matt Lauer interview - CNN Money
June 18, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

Suspended NBC anchor Brian Williams to break silence in Matt Lauer interview - CNN Money

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - NBC news anchor Brian Williams, suspended for fabricating a story about him coming under fire while being aboard a helicopter in Iraq, has broken his silence in an interview with Matt Lauer, CNN Money reported.

The interview with the co-host of the Today show was slated to air on Friday but may now be delayed due to saturation coverage of the church shooting in South Carolina, according to CNN Money. (cnnmon.ie/1G74tn1)

Williams will be “the face of MSNBC”, the report said, citing a person in NBC. The website had reported on Wednesday that he would remain with NBC, but not return as the anchor of NBC Nightly News.

NBC News was not immediately available for comment.

The network, owned by Comcast Corp, is expected to make an announcement about his future on Thursday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
