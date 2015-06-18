FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brian Williams not returning to NBC's "Nightly News"; to join MSNBC
June 18, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Brian Williams not returning to NBC's "Nightly News"; to join MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - NBC said news anchor Brian Williams, suspended for fabricating a story about being on board a helicopter when it was attacked in Iraq, will not be returning as anchor of the top-rated “Nightly News” program.

Williams will join MSNBC as anchor of breaking news and special reports, NBC Universal said in a statement on Thursday. (bit.ly/1J6cejg)

Lester Holt, who anchored the “Nightly News” show during Williams’ suspension, is now the permanent anchor of the program, said NBC, which is owned by Comcast Corp.

Williams, who began anchoring “Nightly News” in 2004, came under scrutiny in January after telling different versions of a story about being aboard a U.S. military helicopter hit by a rocket-propelled grenade during the first days of the Iraq war in 2003.

Williams was suspended without pay for six months in February after admitting that the story was not true. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

