6 months ago
MEDIA-China invests $52 bln in pension funds into financial markets
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 17, 2017 / 4:10 AM / 6 months ago

MEDIA-China invests $52 bln in pension funds into financial markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

-- Source link: bit.ly/2lRty6u

-- China has started investing an initial 360 billion yuan ($52.44 billion) in pension insurance funds from seven provinces and cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, in financial markets, widening a scope until then restricted to lower-yielding bank deposits and treasuries, the state-owned Securities Daily reported on Friday, citing the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy ($1 = 6.8654 Chinese yuan)

