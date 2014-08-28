Poland's Cyfrowy posts surprise Q2 net growth

WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat surprised with a 63-percent rise in its second-quarter net profit thanks to the inclusion of results from its mobile arm Polkomtel, it said on Thursday.

Cyfrowy, which consolidates Poland’s top pay-TV platform, a leading private broadcaster as well as Poland’s No.3 mobile operator, booked net earnings of 132 million zlotys ($41.6 million), compared to 36 million expected by analysts.

Analysts expected the earnings to be burdened by debt restructuring costs, with estimates ranging from a net profit of almost 99 million zlotys to a loss of almost 40 million for the April-June period.

Thanks to results at mobile arm Polkomtel, consolidated for the first time for around half of the quarter, both Cyfrowy’s revenues and core profit EBITDA more than doubled to 1.75 billion and 709 million zlotys, respectively. (1 US dollar = 3.1764 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)