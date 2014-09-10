EBRD says sold 2.44 pct stake in Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat

WARSAW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday it sold a 2.44-percent stake in Poland’s largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat.

EBRD said it sold a third of its overall stake in Cyfrowy Polsat “at a price close to the closing price of 25.23 zlotys on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.”

Earlier on Wednesday, sources told Reuters that Cyfrowy’s shareholders sold 15 million company shares in an accelerated book-building process at 24.75 zlotys per share. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)