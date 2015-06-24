Sarah Palin ends run as Fox News political contributor

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Fox News has ended its relationship with former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin as a political contributor.

A Fox News Channel representative on Wednesday confirmed a report on Politico.com that said the cable network had not renewed its contract with the 2008 U.S. Republican vice presidential candidate. The relationship ended June 1, Politico said.

Palin, whose conservative stands have made her a favorite of the Tea Party movement, is expected to make occasional guest appearances on Fox News Channel or its sister outlet, Fox Business Network, Politico reported.

Palin, 51, had been a regular contributor and political commentator on Fox News for the past five years, often appearing through a camera installed in her Alaska home.

She currently is the host of “Amazing America,” a show on the Sportsman Channel focusing on veterans and outdoors life, and heads SarahPAC, her political action committee, which donates to conservative candidates.

Palin was governor of Alaska in 2008 when John McCain chose her to be his running mate and the first woman on a Republican presidential ticket.

She later stepped down as governor before her term was due to end and became the focus of a 2010 reality show “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” about her family on cable channel TLC.

Fox News Channel is owned by 21st Century Fox. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)