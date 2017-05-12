FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
MEDIA-French court orders tax authorities to pay 315 mln eur back to Vivendi-BFM Business
#Entertainment Production
May 12, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 3 months ago

MEDIA-French court orders tax authorities to pay 315 mln eur back to Vivendi-BFM Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** A French admministrative court has ordered tax authorities to pay back to media giant Vivendi 315 million euros ($342 million), BFM Business reports on Friday.

** Vivendi not immediately available for a comment.

** The French finance ministry has already repaid the money to Vivendi, the report says.

** The dispute related to the abolition of a tax niche.

Source link: here#xtor=CS2-30

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

