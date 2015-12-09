FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Media General rejects Nexstar's sweetened takeover bid - source
December 9, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Media General rejects Nexstar's sweetened takeover bid - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds last paragraph to say WSJ first reported the story)

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. regional TV broadcaster Media General Inc rejected an increased takeover bid from Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Nexstar privately made an increased cash-and-stock offer last week of about $16.30 per Media General share based on Tuesday’s close, the source said on Tuesday.

Media General rejected the bid and made a counter proposal of about $18.60 a share, the source added.

Media General, which itself is in a process to buy diversified media company Meredith Corp, had also rejected Nexstar’s previous cash-and-stock offer of $14.50 a share.

A deal between the two would create the second-biggest local TV station operator in the United States.

Media General, Nexstar and Meredith could not be immediately reached for comment outside U.S. regular business hours.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the rejection of the bid by Media General. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru, Liana Baker in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)

