FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Media General board close to endorsing Nexstar's offer -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Media General board close to endorsing Nexstar's offer -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Regional TV broadcaster Media General Inc’s board is leaning toward deciding that Nexstar Broadcasting Inc’s offer is likely to be better for shareholders than its existing agreement to buy diversified media company Meredith Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

In September, Media General said it would buy Meredith for about $2.34 billion to create the third-largest local TV station owner in the United States. A few weeks later, Nexstar made an unsolicited bid to buy Media General in a $4.1 billion deal, after a private offer it made in August was rejected.

Media General, which has a board meeting on Friday, is prepared to say that Nexstar has a reasonable chance of submitting a superior offer after negotiations, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1WQPJAT)

Activist investor Starboard Value LP disclosed a 4.5 percent stake in Media General in September and urged the company to sell itself to Nexstar and scrap its plan to buy Meredith.

Talks between Nexstar and Media General could begin as soon as Monday and the decision to negotiate Nexstar’s current unsolicited offer does not mean the offer is preferred, but rather Nexstar may be willing to make a superior offer, Bloomberg said, citing the people.

Media General, Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Meredith Corp could not be immediately reached for comment outside U.S. regular business hours. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.