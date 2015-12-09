FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Media General rejects Nexstar's offer, open to talks
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

Media General rejects Nexstar's offer, open to talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regional TV broadcaster Media General Inc on Wednesday rejected a takeover bid from Nexstar Broadcasting Inc saying the offer was at a discount to its earlier proposal.

Nexstar had increased its cash-and-stock offer to about $16.31 per Media General share, based on Tuesday’s close, from its previous offer of $14.50 per share.

Media General said it was unclear from Nexstar’s statement if the current proposal was indeed its best and final proposal.

Instead, Media General made a counter proposal of about $18.61 per Nexstar share.

Media General said it was open to discussing an improved proposal from Nexstar and continues to recommend the proposed deal with Meredith Corp.

Nexstar’s shares closed at $54.17 on Wednesday, while Media General’s closed at $14.48. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.