UPDATE 2-Starboard discloses stake in Media General, backs Nexstar deal

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP disclosed 4.5 percent stake in regional TV broadcaster Media General Inc and urged the company to sell itself to Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc and scrap its plan to buy Meredith Corp.

Starboard also said on Tuesday it was prepared to nominate an alternative slate of directors to Media General’s board.

The hedge fund succeeded last year in replacing all 12 directors at Darden Restaurants Inc, the owner of the Olive Garden chain.

Nexstar said on Monday it had made an unsolicited bid to buy Media General in a $4.1 billion deal, after a private offer it made in August was rejected.

Starboard said it began buying Media General shares after the company said it would buy regional broadcaster and magazine publisher Meredith for $2.34 billion this month.

The hedge fund, run by Jeffrey Smith, said it would vote its shares against the Meredith deal even before considering Nexstar’s proposal.

In a letter to Media General, Starboard said the proposed acquisition was “value destructive” and did not make strategic or financial sense for shareholders.

“We believe a combination of Nexstar and Media General is highly strategic,” Starboard said.

Starboard also said it was concerned that buying Meredith, the publisher of Family Circle and Better Homes and Gardens, would expose Media General to the low-growth and low-margin publishing business that it quit in 2012.

Media General's shares were up 1.4 percent at $13.83 at midday. Nexstar was up 4.4 percent at $45.46, while Meredith was down 1.1 percent at $42.95.