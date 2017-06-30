UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30
June 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15 points at 7,335 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.14 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 30 British newspaper group Trinity Mirror Plc said on Friday it expected half-year and full-year adjusted results in line with its expectations.