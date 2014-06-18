ABC News Producer Who Came Out As Transgender Fired From Company

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Dawn Ennis, a transgender ABC News producer who gained attention in the New York media world last year for her high profile transition has been fired, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

But according to the individual, Ennis’ dismissal from ABC News was due to “performance-related issues” and had nothing to do with her transition.

Ennis first came out to her colleagues last May, after being known as Don for years, citing an “unusual hormone imbalance” for her gender transition.

She later recanted and went back to being Don but later changed her mind to be Dawn again. Ennis posted a photo on Facebook late last month that said “It is all going to work out.”

She later quoted a passage from Shakespeare’s King Lear on her Facebook page, which read: ‘No, I will weep no more. In such a night/ To shut me out? Pour on; I will endure.’

ABC News had no comment on her dismissal.

The New York Daily News first reported that Ennis was let go from ABC News.