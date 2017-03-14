FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-KGHM CEO: easier to consider dividend with current copper prices
March 14, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 5 months ago

MEDIA-KGHM CEO: easier to consider dividend with current copper prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.:

* It is somewhat easier for Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM to consider paying out a dividend with the current level of copper prices than it was five months ago, Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki told Parkiet daily

* "KGHM is a dividend paying company and we want shareholders to maximise the benefits from owning our shares," he said

* The company plans to update its strategy on April 30

* KGHM has reasons to believe that 2017 will be better in terms of copper prices than 2016, but the improvement will not be large enough to consider larger investment, Domagalski-Labedzki said (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

