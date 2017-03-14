MEDIA-KGHM CEO: easier to consider dividend with current copper prices

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.:

* It is somewhat easier for Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM to consider paying out a dividend with the current level of copper prices than it was five months ago, Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki told Parkiet daily

* "KGHM is a dividend paying company and we want shareholders to maximise the benefits from owning our shares," he said

* The company plans to update its strategy on April 30

* KGHM has reasons to believe that 2017 will be better in terms of copper prices than 2016, but the improvement will not be large enough to consider larger investment, Domagalski-Labedzki said