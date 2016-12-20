BRIEF-Nokia expands patent litigation against Apple in Asia, Europe and U.S.
WASHINGTON Dec 20 President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to create an infrastructure "task force" that will help carry out the ambitious federal spending program he intends to undertake upon taking office, The Washington Post reported, citing several individuals briefed on his plans.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)
STOCKHOLM, Dec 22 Ericsson sees more tie-ups between telecom operators and media companies after AT&T Inc's planned acquisition of Time Warner Inc, offering some hope for the no-growth telecom equipment gear maker, its media chief told Reuters.
Dec 22 High up in western Europe's tallest skyscraper, an office layout shows how the power balance in London's property market is shifting in favour of booming tech companies and away from finance firms which may shrink in London after the Brexit vote.