Polish broadcaster TVN spends 150 mln zlotys on share buy-back
December 5, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Polish broadcaster TVN spends 150 mln zlotys on share buy-back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN spent 150 million zlotys ($44.32 million) on a share buy-back, the company said in a statement on Friday.

TVN bought 2.14 percent of its shares at 20 zlotys per each, significantly above Friday’s price of 16.12 zlotys on the Warsaw bourse.

TVN, which runs Poland’s versions of MasterChef and Project Runway, has been put up for sale by its main owners. The company is worth $1.69 billion. (1 US dollar = 3.3847 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

