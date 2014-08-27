FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish TVN Q2 net a tad above expectations on lower debt costs
August 27, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Polish TVN Q2 net a tad above expectations on lower debt costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN reported a net profit of 115 million zlotys in the second quarter, a tad above market expectations, thanks to lower debt costs and profits at its subsidiaries, it said on Wednesday.

Analysts expected TVN, which broadcasts Polish versions of MasterChef or Project Runway to compete with larger rival Cyfrowy Polsat, to show a bottom line of 111 million zlotys compared to a net loss of 30 million a year earlier.

Both operating profit and core profit EBITDA was in line with market expectations at 166 million and 183 million zlotys, respectively, despite sales dipping 0.5 percent to 434 million. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

