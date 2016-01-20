Viacom says Redstone paid $2 million in 2015, down 85 pct from prior year

BOSTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Media giant Viacom Inc said on Wednesday the annual compensation for its executive chairman Sumner Redstone declined 85 percent to $2 million for fiscal 2015.

Viacom also said in a press release that the bonus for its chief executive Philippe Dauman declined 30 percent to $14 million in fiscal 2015, while his contractually provided salary and annual equity award were roughly unchanged.

Viacom said it would give more details in its forthcoming proxy statement. It did not give a date for the filing. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chris Reese)