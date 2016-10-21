BRIEF-OSI Systems CEO Deepak Chopra's FY 2016 total compensation $6.9 Mln
* Ceo deepak chopra's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.9 million versus. $8.5 million in ft 2015 - sec filing
Oct 21 News Corp's The Wall Street Journal on Friday offered all of its news employees the option to take buyouts, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.
"We are seeking a substantial number of employees to elect this benefit, but we reserve the right to reject a volunteer based on business considerations," wrote Gerard Baker, editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
* Ceo deepak chopra's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.9 million versus. $8.5 million in ft 2015 - sec filing
* Dominion midstream partners LP says Dominion Midstream GP LLC has declared a third-quarter 2016 cash distribution of $0.2475 per unit
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2eonEFL Further company coverage: