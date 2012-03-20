FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Media General amends credit agreement
March 20, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 6 years

Media General amends credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Publisher Media General Inc amended its credit agreement, allowing for the extension of the maturity date of a $363 million debt facility in return for a partial repayment.

Under the agreement, the debt-laden company will have to sell new debt to raise at least $225 million by May 25, it said in a statement.

Of this, a minimum of $190 million will be used to pay down the outstanding term loan.

Last month, the publisher of the Tampa Tribune and the Winston-Salem Journal, had said it was in talks with its lender group to postpone the maturity of the facility until next year and was exploring a sale of its newspaper operations.

The company had $658 million of long-term debt at the end of 2011.

